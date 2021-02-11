$76.10 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report sales of $76.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.30 million and the lowest is $74.00 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $61.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $404.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.50 million to $410.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $490.80 million, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $545.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in AeroVironment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in AeroVironment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $137.42. 216,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.55. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.48 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

