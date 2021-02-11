710 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

