6,682 Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG opened at $31.17 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

