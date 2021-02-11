$65.20 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce $65.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.93 million and the lowest is $64.40 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $75.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $263.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.90 million to $265.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $262.85 million, with estimates ranging from $254.98 million to $272.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,431. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

