6,404 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Broadcom by 63.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $470.43. The company had a trading volume of 31,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $478.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

