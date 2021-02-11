$61.25 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will post $61.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.00 million to $61.50 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $25.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $192.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.82 million to $193.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $345.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In related news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,079.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $63.19. 3,597,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,675. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,264.05 and a beta of 3.09.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.