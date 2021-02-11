5,500 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 40.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 73,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 29.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 97,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 31.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BK traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $47.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

