$544.75 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will report $544.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $552.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $537.50 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $380.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,162,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,187. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

