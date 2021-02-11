5,370 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $253.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $254.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

