$526.82 Million in Sales Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will report sales of $526.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $527.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $526.00 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $22.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

