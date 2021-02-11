5,064 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Bought by WBI Investments

WBI Investments purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,900,962,000 after acquiring an additional 403,026 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Humana by 72.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,506,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,022,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Humana by 12.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.38. The stock had a trading volume of 25,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $404.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.95. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

