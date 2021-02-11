-$5.72 EPS Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($5.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($7.46). United Airlines posted earnings per share of ($2.57) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($7.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.34) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.10.

In other news, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,058. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,019,785.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,235.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $43.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $82.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

