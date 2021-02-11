4NEW (KWATT) Price Down 51.1% Over Last 7 Days

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded down 51.1% against the US dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $13,020.94 and $2,542.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00060329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.01 or 0.01155667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00055790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.58 or 0.05591023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00028151 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045062 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00032507 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

