4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.11

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.11 and last traded at $52.67, with a volume of 191914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDMT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,396,000.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology therapeutic areas.

