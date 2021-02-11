46,280 Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth $42,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

