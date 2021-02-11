44,205 Shares in Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Bought by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Patriot Transportation accounts for 0.1% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Separately, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patriot Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patriot Transportation stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,595. Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.29%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Patriot Transportation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Patriot Transportation Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

