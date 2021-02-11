41,400 Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Envista by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Envista by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Envista by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Envista by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 910,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NVST opened at $38.94 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.54 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.