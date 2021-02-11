3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the January 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPF opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $16.50.
About 3i Group
See Also: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.