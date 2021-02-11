3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the January 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPF opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Get 3i Group alerts:

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.