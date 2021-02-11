$352.76 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to announce $352.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $335.27 million. Kforce reported sales of $335.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KFRC. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,108. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $99,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $49,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,684 shares of company stock worth $2,628,401 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Kforce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 79.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 94,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Kforce by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 90.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.