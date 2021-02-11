31,200 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of APAM opened at $53.38 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.34%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

