$29.13 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report sales of $29.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the lowest is $27.25 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $34.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $126.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $130.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $128.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,083. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $596.87 million, a PE ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

