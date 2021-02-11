2,874 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 317,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $134.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,448. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.09.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

