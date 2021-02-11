264 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Purchased by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKK opened at $345.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.29 and a 200 day moving average of $270.32. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.27 and a 52 week high of $352.89.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.