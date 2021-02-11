2,550 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in V.F. by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 114,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

VFC stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $80.96. 10,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,778. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of -622.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

