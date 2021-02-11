2,244 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 434,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 232,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $303.63 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $374.39. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.69.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, 140166 reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

