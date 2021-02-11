$21.66 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post $21.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.96 million and the highest is $22.36 million. Investar posted sales of $18.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $92.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.16 million to $95.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $98.32 million, with estimates ranging from $97.23 million to $99.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Investar has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Investar’s payout ratio is 14.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

