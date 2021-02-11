1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.89 on Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001852 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $31.11 million and approximately $78,031.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00089883 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $116.84 or 0.00243238 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00018860 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

