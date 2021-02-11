17,290 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Purchased by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.26. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $75.45.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

