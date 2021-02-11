1,605 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.3% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period.

VOT stock opened at $228.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $228.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

