15,990 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 24,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 222,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 80,094 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 139,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

