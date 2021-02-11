$153.22 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to report sales of $153.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.97 million to $156.70 million. FB Financial posted sales of $98.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $592.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.61 million to $622.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $548.83 million, with estimates ranging from $493.11 million to $606.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on FB Financial in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

