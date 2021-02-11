141,082 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Bought by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,000. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,501,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,776,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 48,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,178. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59.

