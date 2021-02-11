$12.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report $12.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $11.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $49.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.46 billion to $49.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $50.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.93 billion to $51.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,837,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $201.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

