$12.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post sales of $12.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.60 billion. Sysco reported sales of $13.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $50.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.14 billion to $51.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $59.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.37 billion to $60.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $76.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,087.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.10. Sysco has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $79.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

