$105.83 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to post $105.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $113.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $392.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $387.50 million to $395.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $461.74 million, with estimates ranging from $445.79 million to $477.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Several research firms have commented on NDLS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $28,294.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,006,022 shares of company stock worth $7,548,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 374,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after buying an additional 86,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 128,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 409,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,687. The company has a market capitalization of $426.41 million, a PE ratio of -21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

