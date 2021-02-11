10,124 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 295.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

