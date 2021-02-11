1,000 Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Green Dot by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

In other Green Dot news, Director J Chris Brewster sold 5,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 2,505 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $140,254.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,262.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 863,149 shares of company stock valued at $46,184,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

