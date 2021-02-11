$1.24 Million in Sales Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce $1.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $620,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $4.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 million to $5.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.53 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. 66,263,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,724,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $75,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

