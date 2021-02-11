$1.13 EPS Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,725%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.58.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.58. 1,594,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,618 shares of company stock worth $5,628,157 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after buying an additional 266,884 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

