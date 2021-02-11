$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ALSN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

NYSE ALSN opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.