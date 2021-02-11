-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.52). Invitae reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $466,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $217,592.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 727,649 shares of company stock valued at $36,011,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

NVTA stock opened at $51.94 on Monday. Invitae has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.