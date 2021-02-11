$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 117,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The GEO Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,232,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,364. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

