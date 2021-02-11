$0.45 EPS Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Nomad Foods posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nomad Foods.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of NOMD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 420,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

