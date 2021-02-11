-$0.41 EPS Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.62). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 195.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of ($6.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.93) to ($5.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOL. Raymond James lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Santander downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

Shares of NYSE:GOL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.88. 992,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

