-$0.35 EPS Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.28). U.S. Silica reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Silica.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLCA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

Shares of NYSE SLCA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. 697,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,187. The company has a market cap of $706.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 402.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,070 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 73,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 116.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

