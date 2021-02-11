$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Monro reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

MNRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NASDAQ MNRO traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,960. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. FMR LLC raised its position in Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Monro by 4.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 293,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Monro by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

