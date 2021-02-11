-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). Ardelyx reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $665.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $8.81.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 170,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 734,574 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 164,447 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 54.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth about $384,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

