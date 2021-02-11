-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Alphatec posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $16.01. 499,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,491 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,368,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at about $5,169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2,661.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 372,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.