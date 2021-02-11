$0.17 EPS Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. Halliburton reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 32,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,029,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Halliburton by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 170,883 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 120,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $4,718,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.48. 322,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,953,945. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

