-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skillz.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $688,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,849,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,680. Skillz has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

